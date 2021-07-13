(WHDH) — A woman was restrained to her seat on an American Airlines flight last week after she allegedly tried to open the plane’s boarding door and violently attacked a flight attendant.

The woman was on a flight from Dallas to Charlotte on July 6 when she “attempted to open the forward boarding door and physically assaulted, bit and caused injury to a flight attendant,” an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

In response to the woman’s aggressive behavior, crew on board the flight immediately reported a potential security concern and tried to deescalate the situation before using “flex cuffs” and “restraint tape” to confine the woman to her seat for the duration of the trip, the spokesperson added.

Emergency officials met the flight in Charlotte and transported the woman to a local hospital for evaluation.

There were 190 customers and six crew members on board the plane at the time of the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

