Many people are familiar with the Elf on the Shelf but three airlines are revamping this holiday fixture with clever puns.

The Elf on the Shelf is a doll that makes sure kids behave before Santa Claus’ arrival by lurking around homes across the nation.

Now, airlines are joining in on the fun by creating memes inspired by the tradition.

Vancouver Airport tweeted out: “You’ve heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for…” This was accompanied by a picture of Lil Wayne on a plane.

You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for… pic.twitter.com/UOb4m3q60h — Vancouver Airport (@yvrairport) December 10, 2018

Tampa International Airport responded to their meme by posting a picture of Cher in the air.

And don't forget about the queen, Cher in the Air. pic.twitter.com/psfmRmjj5H — Tampa Intl Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) December 11, 2018

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport also shared their image of Thor on a Condor.

