Airplane seats could feature transparent dividers to help stop spread of viruses

Traveling on airplanes may look a little different once the coronavirus pandemic passes.

Aviointeriors, an Italian-based company that produces aircraft cabin interiors and passenger seats, has come up with new designs to help promote social distancing on planes.

Their first design, called Glassafe, features transparent dividers between each seat to minimize interactions between passengers and therefore reducing the possibility of viruses getting spread.

The dividers are said to be easy to install.

Aviointeriors’ second design, called Janus, reverses the middle seat of each row with a shield around each seat to ensure maximum isolation between all passengers.

Both designs are easy to clean, the company said, with the dividers and shields coming in varying degrees of transparency.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)