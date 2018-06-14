TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — An airplane-towed banner broke loose and came down near New Jersey’s statehouse, fluttering to the ground and shattering the rear windshield of a parked car.

The banner fell under clear skies Thursday as the plane flew over the state’s capital before hitting a black Kia sedan. It carried an advertisement for expanding pre-kindergarten and said “50,000 NJ Kids Are Waiting.”

Emblazoned on the banner was the name “Pre-K Our Way,” a nonprofit that pushes for bringing pre-kindergarten to additional towns. The group said in a statement no one appeared injured and the plane company dispatched someone to the scene.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the banner to fall. No injuries were reported.

