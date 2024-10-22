(CNN) — In travel news this week: the Chinese pets earning “snack money” in cafés, a European capital that’s had enough of “drunk” tourists, and the New Zealand airport that’s curtailing caresses.

Catch flights, not feelings

Dunedin Airport in New Zealand has sparked debate around the world with its new sign imposing a three-minute limit on hugs in its drop-off zone, adding “for fonder farewells please use the car park.”

Some commenters on a Facebook post that went viral are outraged at a curfew on cuddles, while others marvel at an airport still having a free drop-off area at all, given the general rise in fees and fines.

Dunedin Airport CEO Daniel De Bono weighed in on the topic in an interview with New Zealand’s RNZ radio. Describing airports as “hotbeds of emotion,” he pointed to a study suggesting a 20-second hug is enough to get a burst of the “love hormone” oxytocin and argued that moving customers along quickly allows more people to get more hugs.

Dunedin Airport’s parking lot, where De Bono admits “our team have seen interesting things go on … over the years,” allows a 15-minute visit for free.

Café culture

The full English isn’t just a cholesterol-raising breakfast dish, but an important signifier of England’s national identity — and a divisive one at that. Read here to learn your bubble and squeak from your HP sauce.

Tradition is also important in this century-old “masterpiece café” cafe in Tokyo which discourages socializing and forbids mobile phones. To assist with that, all the seats face one way — here’s why.

Finally, a new trend in China, where owners are sending their pets out to earn “snack money” in cafés. “I feel it’s just like parents sending their kids off to school,” says one.

Something like a phenomenon

Once revered by the Romans as a gateway to Hell, the site of extraordinary limestone slopes at Pamukkale in southwest Turkey are a magical wonderland, with fizzy water bathing pools, that have captivated visitors for thousands of years.

Darvaza in Turkmenistan is also renowned for having its own mysterious, flaming “Gates of Hell.” An industrial accident that’s now a tourist attraction, the fiery splendor of the Darvaza gas crater is caused by methane-fueled flames escaping from scores of vents along the crater floor and walls.

New openings

The world’s first Nintendo Museum has opened in the Japanese video game company’s former factory complex in Uji, about an hour south of Kyoto in Japan. If you grew up loving Super Mario, Zelda or Donkey Kong, it’s time to “Let’s-a-go!”

The long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum, near the Giza Pyramids, has opened for a trial run. The mega-project has cost more than $1 billion so far and has been under construction for more than a decade.

Universal Orlando has announced an opening date for its new Epic Universe theme park, which will be the largest of three theme parks at the resort. It’ll open its doors just in time for a 2025 holiday weekend.

Rest stop

Spinning disco balls, custom light fixtures and murals of snow-covered mountains: The nominees in the “America’s best restroom” contest for 2024 sure do have some nice amenities.

But why stop there? If you want to really complete your restroom experience when on the road, our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have this guide to the best travel bidets, tried and tested.

‘Write me a poem’

They matched on an app before Lindz was off the plane,

Even though she’d sworn she wasn’t dating again.

Z’s profile asked for poetry. Lindz thought, “why not,”

Although Z’s a New Yorker and Lindz is a Scot.

Want to know more? You, they’ll gladly regale

With the highs and the lows of their marvelous tale.

In case you missed it

This airport landing is so difficult only 50 pilots can do it.

Short runway + massive mountains = a doozie.

This European capital says it’s had enough of “drunk” tourists.

So it’s banning evening bar crawls.

He failed Spanish.

Now he runs a language school in Spain.

