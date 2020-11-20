Airports work to stop virus spread during holiday travel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Airports are setting up new safety protocols to prevent coronavirus spread during increased travel over the holidays.

Logan Airport has installed new PPE vending machines for passengers who’ve forgotten their masks. Check-in lines have plexiglas shields, although doctors advise checking in from home to avoid contact.

“Trying to do these things without close contact with other people would be the ideal way to go,” said Dr. Lin Chen of Harvard Medical School.

The TSA is operating with contactless procedures as well, and travelers may be asked to scan their own IDs. Once passengers are on the plane, experts say they should turn on vents to improve air circulation and wipe their seats with disinfectant before sitting down.

“If somebody has droplets that fall onto these surfaces it can potentially still transmit the disease,” Chen said.

And masks are mandatory for all fliers.

