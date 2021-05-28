BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bruins on Thursday announced the recipients of the 2021 John Carlton memorial trophies and MIAA Sportsmanship Awards.

AJ Quetta, the local hockey player seriously hurt on the ice earlier this year, was named captain of the 2021 Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmaship Award.

The winners of the Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Award are selected for “exemplifying commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork, and dedication, both on and off the ice.”

Quetta, who played for Bishop Feehan High School, suffered a spinal cord injury during a game back in January. He had been rehabbing at a rehabilitation center in Atlanta but has since returned home to continue his recovery process.

The Bruins named forward Kerryn O’Connell of Algonquin Regional High School and forward Matt Copponi of Dexter Southfield as this year’s recipients of the John Carlton Memorial Trophies.

According to an official statement released by the Bruins, “the John Carlton Memorial Trophies are given annually by the Boston Bruins to the outstanding female and male student athletes in Massachusetts high school or junior hockey. The Trophies are awarded to high school students who excel in both hockey and academics.”

The award is given in honor of late Bruins scout and administrator John Carlton, who passed away in December of 1982.

O’Connell is the 23rd woman to receive the award, and Copponi is the 39th man to receive the word, according to the Bruins.

O’Connell finished her high school hockey career at Algonquin High as a two-time captain with 97 goals and 32 assistants for 129 points, breaking her program’s All-Time Goal Scoring Record and earning the high point-per-game average in program history, the Bruins said in the statement. She plans to continue playing hockey at Sacred Heart University in the fall.

Copponi finished his high school hockey career at Dexter Southfield after splitting his first two seasons of high school playing for the Neponset Valley River Rats and Mansfield High School. During his junior hear, Copponi a career-high season of 20 goals and 42 points. He finished his senior year as captain of his team, according to the statement released by the Bruins. He plans to continue his hockey career at Merrimack College in the fall.

The following are the recipients of the Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Award from each hockey league statewide:

Girls League

Catholic Central League: Melanie McClay, Archbishop Williams High School

Hockomock League: Norah Brown, Canton High School

Merrimack Valley Conference: Jodi Mercier, Central Catholic High School

Middlesex League: Makayla Doherty, Arlington High School

Patriot League – Fisher: Allie Woods, Pembroke High School

Patriot League – Keenan: Mae Pittenger, Duxbury High School



Boys League



Bay State Conference: Jacob Gurdin, Brookline High School

Berry Division: Jack Guindon, West Springfield High School

Boston City League: James Dillon, Boston Latin Academy

Catholic Central League – Large: AJ Quetta, Bishop Feehan High School

Catholic Central League – Large: Nick Recupero, Archbishop Williams High School

Catholic Central League – Small: Stephen Nardelli, Cardinal Spellman High School

Catholic Conference: William MacNeil, Catholic Memorial School

Fay Division: Spencer Gorcyca, Chicopee High School

Greater Boston League: Nick Summers, Malden High School

Independent Schools: Ryan Spano, Brockton High School

Merrimack Valley Conference: Ethan Chan-Polcari, Lowell High School

Merrimack Valley Conference: Brian Workman, Dracut High School

Middlesex League: Brendan Fennell, Melrose High School

Patriot League – Fisher: Jake Roth, Plymouth South High School

Patriot League – Keenan: Bobby Bekerian, Marshfield High School

South Shore League: Brendan Bartucca, Norwood High School

Wright Division: Derek Lenois, Greenfield High School

