AL championship banner hung outside Fenway Park as team returns home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fresh 2018 American League champions banner was hung outside Fenway Park on Friday morning as the Red Sox returned to Boston just hours after defeating the Houston Astros to punch a ticket to the World Series.

David Price looked like a postseason ace, Craig Kimbrel pitched a lockdown inning, and the much-maligned Jackie Bradley Jr. became an MVP in Boston’s ALCS-clinching victory in Game 5 Thursday night.

Clayton Childers was one of many fans who flocked to the beloved ballpark to welcome the club ahead of next week’s World Series, which will open up in Boston.

“That looks really good,” Childers said. “They are going to be replacing that soon because there’s going to be a World Series banner.”

Price had been 0-9 with a 6.16 ERA in 11 career postseason starts before holding Houston to three hits in six shutout innings, striking out nine.

“He came through when we really needed him,” Childers said of Price. “I’m really proud of him.”

The Red Sox will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers in the Fall Classic. Game 1 is slated for Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)