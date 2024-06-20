Celtics veteran Al Horford made a surprise appearance at a Boston Raising Cane’s restaurant Thursday, signing merchandise for fans and stepping behind the counter with restaurant staff.

The event happened at the Raising Cane’s on Boylston Street a matter of days after the Celtics beat the Mavericks in the NBA Finals and less than 24 hours before the Celtics’ championship parade is set to step off on Friday.

“It’s special, man,” Horford said of the championship experience. “It’s unbelievable. I’m loving it.”

Horford, 38, is a five-time all star who just finished his 17th year in the NBA. Until this week, though, he had never won an NBA title.

Even a few days removed from Monday’s excitement, he said he’s still enjoying the energy.

“We’re still caught up in the celebration, the confetti going down, everything that just transpired within the last couple days,” he said.

Celtics fan Samantha Robinson told 7NEWS she waited five hours in Thursday’s scorching heat to meet Horford.

“Al Horford is my favorite player ever,” she said. “So he’s amazing. Why wouldn’t you wait for him?”

After meeting a sizable crowd inside the restaurant, Horford stepped outside and greeted an even larger crowd.

He signed autographs and briefly spoke to fans.

With the upcoming parade mere hours away, Horford shared his anticipation.

“It’s going to be crazy and I’m going to enjoy every second of it,” he said.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. outside TD Garden. It will snake its way through Boston before coming to an end outside the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street.

The Boston Police Departments have announced street closures and parking restrictions ahead of the parade.