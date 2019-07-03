In this June 2019 photo released by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, a squirrel is shown in a cage, in Ala. Alabama investigators say a man kept the caged "attack squirrel" in his apartment and fed it methamphetamine to ensure it stayed aggressive. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man accused of feeding methamphetamine to what authorities called an “attack squirrel” is being charged with a state wildlife offense.

Court records show 35-year-old Mickey Joel Paulk is now charged with illegal possession of wildlife.

Paulk hasn’t denied having a pet squirrel, which is illegal under state law. But he has denied police allegations that he fed meth to the squirrel to make it aggressive.

Officers encountered the animal during a raid at an apartment. Paulk later told The Associated Press he had the squirrel since it was a baby and would never give it drugs.

Limestone County sheriff’s officers arrested Paulk last week following a chase in which he allegedly rammed an investigator’s vehicle. He faces illegal gun possession and other charges.

