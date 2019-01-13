Alabama police officer killed, another wounded in shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — One police sergeant was killed and another officer critically wounded in a shooting as they investigated a suspected car burglary in Alabama’s largest city.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in downtown Birmingham.

Local media report that officials say they have two suspects in custody, one of whom was shot and is receiving medical treatment.

Police haven’t released the names of the officers or the suspects.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said the officers approached two suspects just before 2 a.m., after a plainclothes officer spotted one suspect checking door handles on cars parked outside the venue.

Smith says one suspect opened fire after being confronted by the officers.

News outlets say this is the first Birmingham officer killed in the line of duty in 14 years.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)