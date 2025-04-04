DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 65-year-old Alabama woman was arrested and is accused of driving erratically at the Dudley police station Friday morning.

Police arriving to work say they found her speeding around the station’s parking lot in circles.

At times, she sped toward parked cruisers before abruptly stopping right in front of them, officials said.

Officers say when they tried to stop her, she left the lot.

They eventually arrested her and she faces several charges.

