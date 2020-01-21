Alabama woman arrested at Logan Airport after TSA officers find loaded gun in carry-on bag

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Alabama woman was arrested at Boston’s Logan Airport on Saturday after Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag, officials said.

Officers spotted a .22-caliber firearm loaded with six bullets as the woman’s belongings entered an X-ray machine, according to the TSA.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was detained and arrested on weapons charges.

Travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in carry-on bags. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.

Eighteen people were caught with guns at Logan Airport in 2019. Saturday’s incident marked the first of 2020.

