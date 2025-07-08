BOSTON (WHDH) - In a new article, Karen Read’s high profile eagle, Alan Jackson, speaks out about her acquittal.

Jackson says he never doubted the jury would find Read not guilty of the serious charges she faced.

As for her drunk driving conviction, Jackson told Vanity Fair Magazine she was fully prepared to appeal the verdict, had the judge sentenced her to jail time.

But Judge Beverly Cannone opted not to, and Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan agreed one year probation was adequate.

Jackson said Brennan made mistakes during the trial. He told the magazine several members of the Albert family should have taken the stand, as they did in the first trial.

“I thought it was a glaring, glaring error on the commonwealth’s part not to call certain witnesses,” said Jackson. “They didn’t want them to be subjected to a very vigorous cross-examination because the commonwealth knew they would not withstand it.”

ATF Agent Brian Higgins and former State Trooper Michael Proctor, who was fired for misconduct during his investigation, also never appeared in front of the jury the second time around.

Jackson revealed during the first trial last year, he “mainlined” an old Jack Nicholson, Tom Cruise movie, set largely in a courtroom.

Jackson, a former Los Angeles prosecutor, says “A Few Good Men” provided inspiration as he faced witnesses.

“You have to be really comfortable in your own skin to be able to have an argument and know that you’re going to win it in front of a jury,” Jackson said.

Jackson pointed to his cross examination of former state police homicide detective, Yuri Buhkenik, who has been reassigned to a desk job.

Jackson said when he wasn’t looking at the trooper, at one point, Buhkenik asked him if he was listening to what he was saying. Jackson answered, “I know the answers to all my questions.”

He told Vanity Fair, “The jurors all chuckled, and I just struck a stake through his heart.”

Jackson said his firm could have billed Read for an estimated $10M, if he had charged her fully. He told the magazine Read is very thankful for the support she has received, but he added, “… It’s been an unbelievable amount of stress for her to deal with for the last three and a half years. And it’s not like a light switch. You can’t just turn that off.”

