BOSTON (WHDH) - High profile defense attorney Alan Jackson released a statement, speaking out against the commonwealth’s special prosecutor, Hank Brennan.

Jackson defended Karen Read in both trials in which she was tried in the killing of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

Jackson said in his statement, “The only job of an ethical prosecutor is to seek the truth in a just and fair manner. The Commonwealth fell wildly short of that responsibility. Theirs was not an effort to find justice for John O’Keefe. Rather, it was a personal vendetta against Karen Read…”

Jackson’s statement comes after Brennan released a statement on Monday following Read’s acquittal.

In his statement, Brennan said in part, “I am disappointed in the verdict and the fact that we could not achieve justice for John O’Keefe and his family,” Brennan said in a statement. “District Attorney Michael Morrissey appointed me giving me full discretion to independently assess the case and follow the evidence no matter where it led. After an independent and thorough review of all the evidence I concluded that the evidence led to one person, and only one person. Neither the closed federal investigation nor my independent review led me to identify any other possible suspect or person responsible for the death of John O’Keefe.”

Several jurors have come forward since Read’s retrial has concluded, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to convict her of murder and other charges. She was found guilty of operating under the influence.

