CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University Interim President Alan M. Garber will have “interim” dropped from his title, as he will continue to lead the institution through the 2026 to 2027 school year.

A search for Garber’s successor will launch in the summer of 2026, but in the meantime, he will stay in the university’s top position, according to Penny Pritzker, senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation.

“Over the last seven months, and for years before that, Alan has led with a deep concern for all members of the Harvard community, a strong devotion to enduring university ideals, and a paramount commitment to academic excellence,” Pritzker said in an open letter.

Garber took over the presidency after former President Claudine Gay stepped down in January. She resigned amid criticism of her handling of antisemitism on Harvard’s campus. The former president was also facing allegations of plagiarism and criticism over her testimony at a congressional hearing.

“Following today’s announcement, I write with a simple message of gratitude for the opportunity to lead Harvard as your president for the next three years. Serving the University is a great privilege. It is an honor to work with all of you to advance our mission and to strengthen our community,” Garber said in a statement Friday.

Garber led Harvard through a time of unrest and division. The institution was one of many across the nation where students established pro-Palestinian tent encampments amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

He released a statement after the encampment was taken down in May, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding.

“Now more than ever, it is crucial to do what we do at our best, creating conditions for true dialogue, modeling ways to build understanding, empathy, and trust, and pursuing constructive change anchored in the rights and responsibilities we share,” Garber said at the time.

Garber spearheaded new task forces this year to combat antisemitism and anti-Muslim bias.

Before his appointment to interim president, Garber served as the university’s provost for more than 12 years, Pritzker said, the longest in Harvard’s history. He graduated from Harvard College summa cum laude, earned a PhD in economics from Harvard, and an MD with research honors from Stanford University.

Garber served as a member of Stanford’s faculty for 25 years, teaching medicine, economics, and health policy. He practiced as a physician in Palo Alto, Calif., and was the founding director of Stanford’s Center for Health Policy and its Center for Primary Care and Outcomes Research.

Now as president, Garber has done “an outstanding job leading Harvard through extraordinary challenges,” Pritzker said.

“This is a challenging time, one of strong passions and strained bonds among us. But I know that we are capable of finding our way forward together because we share a devotion to learning and because we recognize our pluralism as a source of our strength,” Garber said in his Friday statement.

