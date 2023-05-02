(CNN) — While Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are in England to perform as part of the coronation celebration for King Charles, Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will fill in for them on “American Idol.”

The two will be guest judges on the May 7 episode. Morissette will also serve as a mentor to the remaining finalists, who are set to perform duets of Sheeran’s songs.

Perry and Richie will be making an appearance on the show from Windsor Castle.

The audience will see the finalists compete to see who earns a spot in the final five.

Separately, Sheeran has been in court this week for a copyright infringement trial over whether the song “Thinking Out Loud” copied Marvin Gaye’s song “Let’s Get It On.”

“American Idol” airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

