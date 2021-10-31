WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Bradley Airport was evacuated after several fire alarms went off Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. The Connecticut Airport Authority told WFSB TV that several fire alarms were triggered by an isolated mechanical issue and that normal airport operations resumed soon after.

Some passengers told the station they missed their flights, however, and airport authorities said the disruption caused delays to four flights.

“We all went out and we were outside like half an hour,” said Joan McConnell, who said she missed her flight. “When they called us back in it was chaos here. Everyone was bundled up, there were no lines.”

Airport authorities said most of the canceled flights affected American Airlines customers. The airline canceled more than 600 flights Sunday due to weather issues and staffing shortages, according to published reports.

