CHICAGO (WHDH) – A flight from Boston to San Francisco was diverted to Friday night as a precaution, according to an Alaska Airlines statement.

The airline said a pressurization indicator light came on during the flight, and in an “abundance of caution,” the flight was rerouted to Chicago O’Hare Airport.

Airline officials said the flight landed safely at 8:45 p.m. The plane was held for maintenance.

The airline offered hotel accommodations or chose to take another flight to San Francisco.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)