(WHDH) — Alaska Airlines is spreading holiday cheer by giving those celebrating National Ugly Sweater Day priority boarding on Dec. 20.

Passengers can take advantage of the priority boarding by wearing any kind of holiday sweater.

Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of marketing and advertising, says she hopes this promotion will help ease any stress that comes with holiday travel.

“We love going above and beyond to make your trip memorable,” she said. “Celebrating Ugly Sweater Day is just another way we’re making the holidays a priority.”

Flyers are urged to share their holiday sweaters on social media by using the hashtags #iFlyAlaska and #UglySweaterDay.

