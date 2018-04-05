‘Albert’ the owl rescued after falling from nest in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WHDH) — A police officer in Londmeadow was able to rescue an owl that had fallen from his nest.
Police say Officer MacElhiney responded to an animal call in Bliss Park on Wednesday night. He located “Albert,” and Eastern Screech Owl, alone on the ground.
Albert was transported to the Longmeadow Police Department to await specialists from a bird sanctuary. They said Albert will now be raised by other owls.
