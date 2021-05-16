Albuquerque police ID 2 victims in a triple homicide case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two men who died in a triple homicide case.

Albuquerque police say 44-year-old Brandon Torres and 41-year-old James Fisher were identified as two of the victims found Wednesday in a bullet-riddled car outside a city hospital.

The name of the third man was being withheld until his relatives can be notified.

Police said 41-year-old Richard Kuykendall was questioned and jailed on a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

However, Kuykendall has not yet been charged in the triple homicide case.

It was unclear Sunday if Kuykendall has a lawyer yet,

Police said the shooting happened while the vehicle was parked in an alley. It was then driven to the northeast Albuquerque hospital.

The Albuquerque Journal reports court records show the victims all were members of a white supremacist prison gang and Kuykendall has an apparent association to the gang via identifying tattoos.

In a criminal complaint, the FBI said agents don’t believe Kuykendall killed all three men but may be responsible for the death of one of them.

The FBI also said Kuykendall has a long criminal history with 35 arrests in New Mexico and Massachusetts including assault and battery, forgery, larceny and identity theft.

