(WHDH) — Happy hour was less happy in 2018.

Last year marked the third year in a row that alcohol consumption among Americans decreased, according to beverage market analysis company IWSR.

The company says Americans guzzled down 3.35 billion cases of beer, wine and liquor last year, which is a decline of 0.8 percent.

The main component in the decline was a drop in beer consumption, which was down 1.5 percent, according to IWSR.

Wine and spirits are reportedly getting more popular, gaining sales volume for 24 years straight.

IRWS’s United States President and Global Marketing Chief Brandy Rand says trends toward health and wellness are likely factors in declining alcohol consumption.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)