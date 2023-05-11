WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cape Cod National Seashore has changed park regulations to prohibit the consumption and possession of open alcoholic beverages at Cahoon Hollow Beach this summer.

CCNS joins the Town of Wellfleet to “address the rise in unsafe behaviors” at the beach as visitation and alcoholic consumption rises. The ban will go into effect May 20 and end September 10.

“Over the last three to five years, we’ve seen an increase of 20 to 25 percent of large groups coming to Cahoon Hollow and drinking excessively,” Lieutenant Kevin LaRocco of Wellfleet Police said. “The Town of Wellfleet has always had no alcohol consumption on town property. The National Park Service will now being changing their regulation to be in line with ours to be able to enforce open containers.”

Officials are hoping these new regulations will help beach-goers have a safer experience on the Cape this summer.

