With so many people looking forward to the end of 2020, Advent calendars could be more popular than ever this holiday season, and this year, Aldi seems to have something in mind for everyone.

The discount grocery chain announced it will start selling a collection of more than 20 different Advent calendars in November.

Advent calendars that people can choose from include wine, beer, hard seltzer, cheese or chocolate.

There are also calendars tailored for dogs and cats.

Aldi Advent calendars can be viewed here.

