SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - An alert blasted over a loudspeaker at several New Hampshire Seacoast beaches to evacuate due to an incident at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant was a false alarm, 7NEWS has learned.

Beachgoers heard the alert in towns including Seabrook, Hampton and Rye and quickly evacuated. However, the Seabrook Fire Department said the announcement was false, but they’re now fielding “hundreds of calls” from people confused over the situation.

Hampton Fire/Rescue called the alert “inadvertent” on Twitter, and Hampton Police called the messages “not accurate.”

Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted that “The state has been notified by Seabrook Nuclear Power Station that an inadvertent siren activation happened earlier today, July 12, 2022, at the plant. There is no emergency at the plant and no danger to the public. Further information will be release as it becomes available.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for NextEra Energy Resources, the plant involved, said in a statement, “We are aware of the sirens calling for an evacuation near Seabrook Station. The sirens’ activation was sent in error during testing of the system. Local authorities have told the public there is no need to evacuate. Seabrook Station is currently operating with no issues that impact the nearby community. We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused.”

****THERE IS NO EMERGENCY AT THE SEABROOK POWER PLANT. ****



There have been reports of an emergency at the power plant with messages to evacuate the beach. These messages are not accurate and there is no threat to the public.



*** More information will follow *** — Hampton Police (@HamptonNHPD) July 12, 2022

