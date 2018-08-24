Alewife Garage deemed safe, to resume normal hours Saturday morning

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Alewife Garage will resume normal operating hours beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, the MBTA announced.

The garage had been closed for two consecutive weekends for inspections after crumbling concrete fell from the ceiling and damaged a vehicle.

The MBTA says an assessment conducted by MBTA personnel and an independent engineering consultant determined that the garage was safe for use.

In early July, the MBTA solicited bids for an Alewife Garage Structural Repairs contract, which is scheduled to get underway in September.

In a statement, the MBTA said it “apologizes for the temporary displacement of parking spaces and appreciates customers’ patience while the work took place.”

