CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters conducted a tech rescue on Saturday after a crash on the top level of the MBTA’s Alewife Station parking lot left a vehicle teetering on the edge of the structure.

Crews responding to a reported crash with injury found a vehicle overhanging the edge of the structure, according to a post on the Cambridge Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The Alewife MBTA station is closed pending a structural evaluation.

The crash resulted in undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Tech Rescue: FD units are working at a vehicle crash w injury on the top level of the Alewife MBTA parking garage. Vehicle is overhanging the edge of the structure. Alewife MBTA is CLOSED pending structural evaluation.

Cambridge & Transit PD & Pro EMS are also working on scene. pic.twitter.com/Vgv2d5ftl3 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 4, 2023

Tech Rescue Alewife MBTA update: CFD units are still operating on scene. MBTA Alewife station will remain CLOSED pending structural & safety evaluation. Structural engineers are enroute.

Shuttle buses will run between Davis & Alewife. pic.twitter.com/jwyfsG2vDK — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 4, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)