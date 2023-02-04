CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters conducted a tech rescue on Saturday after a crash on the top level of the MBTA’s Alewife Station parking lot left a vehicle teetering on the edge of the structure.

Crews responding to a reported crash with injury found a vehicle overhanging the edge of the structure, according to a post on the Cambridge Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The Alewife MBTA station is closed pending a structural evaluation.

The crash resulted in undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

