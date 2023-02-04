CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters conducted a tech rescue on Saturday after an “intentional” crash on the top level of the MBTA’s Alewife Station parking garage left a vehicle teetering on the edge of the structure, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash with injury found a vehicle hanging over the edge, according to a post on the Cambridge Fire Department’s Twitter page. The crash caused a cement slab to crash through the ceiling of the station and down onto the floor below.

The Alewife MBTA station is now closed pending a structural evaluation.

Shuttle buses have replaced service between Alewife and Davis while crews assess and repair the damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

1:30pm this afternoon Alewife parking garage 5th level. The motorist’s actions were intentional. No further information to be released at this time. Station to remain closed and service between Alewife/Davis suspended. Buses will replace service until station reopens. pic.twitter.com/2avTxZCCbz — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 4, 2023

Earlier today a car crashed into the top floor of the Alewife parking garage, sending a concrete barrier & debris onto the station below. Shuttle buses will continue to replace service between Alewife-Davis indefinitely as we assess the damage & work to safely reopen the station. pic.twitter.com/eJPGNiDeyz — MBTA (@MBTA) February 4, 2023

Tech Rescue: FD units are working at a vehicle crash w injury on the top level of the Alewife MBTA parking garage. Vehicle is overhanging the edge of the structure. Alewife MBTA is CLOSED pending structural evaluation.

Cambridge & Transit PD & Pro EMS are also working on scene. pic.twitter.com/Vgv2d5ftl3 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 4, 2023

Tech Rescue Alewife MBTA update: CFD units are still operating on scene. MBTA Alewife station will remain CLOSED pending structural & safety evaluation. Structural engineers are enroute.

Shuttle buses will run between Davis & Alewife. pic.twitter.com/jwyfsG2vDK — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 4, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)