CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters conducted a tech rescue on Saturday after an “intentional” crash on the top level of the MBTA’s Alewife Station parking garage left a vehicle teetering on the edge of the structure, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported crash with injury found a vehicle hanging over the edge, according to a post on the Cambridge Fire Department’s Twitter page. The crash caused a cement slab to crash through the ceiling of the station and down onto the floor below.
The Alewife MBTA station is now closed pending a structural evaluation.
Shuttle buses have replaced service between Alewife and Davis while crews assess and repair the damage.
No additional information was immediately available.
