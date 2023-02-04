CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters conducted a tech rescue on Saturday after an “intentional” crash on the top level of the MBTA’s Alewife Station parking garage left a vehicle teetering on the edge of the structure, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash with injury found a vehicle hanging over the edge, according to a post on the Cambridge Fire Department’s Twitter page. The crash caused a cement slab to crash through the ceiling of the station and down onto the floor below.

The Alewife MBTA station is now closed pending a structural evaluation.

Shuttle buses have replaced service between Alewife and Davis while crews assess and repair the damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

