CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA’s Alewife station will remain closed Monday as crews work to repair the damage caused by an “intentional” crash on the top level of the parking garage that left a vehicle teetering on the edge of the structure, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash with injury on Saturday found a vehicle hanging over the edge, according to a post on the Cambridge Fire Department’s Twitter page. The crash caused a cement slab to crash through the ceiling of the station and down onto the floor below.

Shuttle buses have replaced service between Alewife and Davis while crews work to repair the damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

1:30pm this afternoon Alewife parking garage 5th level. The motorist’s actions were intentional. No further information to be released at this time. Station to remain closed and service between Alewife/Davis suspended. Buses will replace service until station reopens. pic.twitter.com/2avTxZCCbz — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 4, 2023

Earlier today a car crashed into the top floor of the Alewife parking garage, sending a concrete barrier & debris onto the station below. Shuttle buses will continue to replace service between Alewife-Davis indefinitely as we assess the damage & work to safely reopen the station. pic.twitter.com/eJPGNiDeyz — MBTA (@MBTA) February 4, 2023

Tech Rescue: FD units are working at a vehicle crash w injury on the top level of the Alewife MBTA parking garage. Vehicle is overhanging the edge of the structure. Alewife MBTA is CLOSED pending structural evaluation.

Cambridge & Transit PD & Pro EMS are also working on scene. pic.twitter.com/Vgv2d5ftl3 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 4, 2023

Tech Rescue Alewife MBTA update: CFD units are still operating on scene. MBTA Alewife station will remain CLOSED pending structural & safety evaluation. Structural engineers are enroute.

Shuttle buses will run between Davis & Alewife. pic.twitter.com/jwyfsG2vDK — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 4, 2023

