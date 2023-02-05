CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA’s Alewife station will remain closed Monday as crews work to repair the damage caused by an “intentional” crash on the top level of the parking garage that left a vehicle teetering on the edge of the structure, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported crash with injury on Saturday found a vehicle hanging over the edge, according to a post on the Cambridge Fire Department’s Twitter page. The crash caused a cement slab to crash through the ceiling of the station and down onto the floor below.
Shuttle buses have replaced service between Alewife and Davis while crews work to repair the damage.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)