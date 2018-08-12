CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – The Alewife station parking garage reopened Monday morning after it was closed for the weekend amid concrete repairs.

Crews spent the weekend conducting concrete repairs and a comprehensive engineering assessment, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Sunday.

Both MBTA personnel and an independent consultant conducted an assessment and determined the garage is safe for use, according to MassDOT.

Starting Monday, there will be no overnight parking, according to officials, to allow engineers to conduct nightly inspections. The garage will close at the end of regularly scheduled MBTA service each night and reopen at 5 a.m. the next morning.

The garage will also close on Aug. 17 at the end of service and reopen again during the following week.

