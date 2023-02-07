CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The parking garage at the MBTA’s Alewife station in Cambridge will mostly reopen Wednesday days after a car crashed into a barrier on the garage, the T announced.

The crash happened on Saturday when authorities said a car intentionally rammed into a barrier on the fifth floor of the garage. The crash sent debris tumbling onto the station below, leaving one person with minor injuries.

Alewife has been largely closed in the days since the crash, with the T running shuttle buses between Alewife and Davis stations.

Shuttle buses will continue for now. The garage will reopen, though the top floor will still be closed.

The T has said it is working to get train service back up and running as soon as possible.

