BOSTON (WHDH) - Third baseman Alex Bregman has opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox and will become a free agent.

Before the season began, Bregman signed a three year, $120M contract with the Red Sox, meaning he has two years and $80M left on the deal.

Bregman had a solid season in Boston, batting .273 with 28 homeruns and driving in 62 runs. He was limited to 114 games due to a quad injury.

Bregman was also named an American League all-star. He is the first domino to fall for Boston this offseason as the Sox are coming off their first playoff appearance in four seasons.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman was the first to report Bregman elected free agency saying the Sox will have a lot of competition for the righty’s services, with the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, and his former team, the Houston Astros all being potential suitors.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)