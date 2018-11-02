Alex Cora, David Price among many heading to Puerto Rico with World Series trophy

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora rides with the trophy during a parade to celebrate the team's World Series championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and ace pitcher David Price are among several members of the organization heading to Puerto Rico this weekend to celebrate their World Series championship season in Cora’s hometown of Caguas.

Joining Cora and Price on the trip are Red Sox chairman Tom Werner, president Sam Kennedy, assistant hitting coach Andy Barkett, first base coach Tom Goodwin, advance scouting/statistical analysis coach Ramon Vazquez, Brock Holt, Sandy Leon, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Christian Vazquez.

Caguas Mayor William Miranda Torres will be on hand upon arrival in Puerto Rico and will escort Cora, Werner, and the trophy to Caguas.

Caguas is located about 16 miles south of San Juan. The trophy is expected to arrive in Puerto Rico around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.

JetBlue is providing a Red Sox-themed plane for the trip and the airline will make a $1 donation to a charity of Cora’s choosing for every passenger traveling on the plane during the month of November.

The Red Sox visited Puerto Rico in January and delivered nearly 10 tons of supplies to aid Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.

