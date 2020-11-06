Alex Cora named next Red Sox manager

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, middle, keeps Brock Holt (12) away from home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn as he is ejected for arguing a called strike in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is returning to the team after signing a two-year contract with the Sox, the organization announced on Friday.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said Cora will serve as the team manager through the 2022 baseball season. Cora last managed the team to victory in 2018.

“Alex Cora is an outstanding manager, and the right person to lead our club into 2021 and beyond,” Bloom said in a statement.

Cora won two World Series titles with the team. He just finished a one-year suspension for his involvement in a sign stealing scandal with the Houston Astros.

Cora said he is grateful for the opportunity to manage once again.

“This past year, I have had time to reflect and evaluate many things, and I recognize how fortunate I am to lead this team once again. Not being a part of the game of baseball, and the pain of bringing negative attention to my family and this organization was extremely difficult. I am sorry for the harm my past actions have caused and will work hard to make this organization and its fans proud,” Cora said.

