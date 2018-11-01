Alex Cora on daughter being hit by beer can: ‘Got to be ready to make that play’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora opened up Thursday after his daughter was struck by a flying beer can during the team’s victory parade, saying it really was not that big of a deal.

“I panicked because it hit me and hit my daughter,” he said at an end-of-season press conference. “I asked my daughter and she didn’t care.”

Patrick Connolly, 19, of Sandwich, was arrested in connection with the incident after Cora pointed him out, according to court documents.

After his arrest, Connolly allegedly told detectives, “I love Cora. I didn’t mean to hit him.”

Cora said he believes Connolly meant no harm.

“He didn’t mean to hurt anybody. Obviously, it’s dangerous, but it is what it is,” he said. “We’re fine. I’ve just got to be ready to make that play the next time.”

General Manager Dave Dombrowski echoed Cora’s thought on the situation.

Connolly was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon on charges including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

He was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court on Nov. 26.

A lot of fans could be seen throwing beers to players during the parade, one of which damaged Boston’s 2018 World Series trophy.

