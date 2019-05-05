Alex Cora to skip White House visit

In this Oct. 2, 2018 photo provided by the Boston Red Sox, manager Alex Cora poses in his office during before the American League Division Series in front of a wall of photographs depicting every win throughout the season. (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox via AP)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox manager Alex Cora will not be attending his team’s celebratory trip to the White House, according to a spokesperson for the team.

The Puerto Rico native has been an outspoken advocate for the island’s welfare and feels uncomfortable celebrating with the president when there is still so much work to be done to repair the damage done by Hurricane Maria in 2017, according to the team.

The Red Sox are scheduled to visit the White House on May 9 following a three-game series in Baltimore.

