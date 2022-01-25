(CNN) — Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones met virtually on Monday with the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, he announced on his podcast.

A source familiar with the investigation also confirmed the meeting to CNN.

“I just had a very intense experience being interrogated by the January 6 committee,” Jones said on his podcast on Monday. “They were polite, but they were dogged.”

Jones said that, by his lawyer’s count, he pleaded the Fifth Amendment “almost 100 times,” and that he was told to do “on advice of counsel.”

Jones said that while he wanted to answer the questions, he was afraid to do so because he believes that the committee, specifically Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, would twist his words, and Jones said he was afraid of not answering all questions correctly and potentially perjuring himself.

“The questions were overall pretty reasonable,” Jones said. “And I wanted to answer the questions, but at the same time, it’s a good thing I didn’t because I’m the type that tries to answer things correctly even though I don’t know all the answers, and they can kind of claim that that’s perjury because about half the questions I didn’t know the answer to.”

Jones said he was shown “a bunch of emails” that he had not seen before. He also said that the committee has gotten access to his phone because he was shown text messages from his phone, including messages with January 6 rally organizers Cindy Chafian and Caroline Wren, who also have been subpoenaed by the committee.

“They have everything that’s already on my phones and things because I saw my text messages to Caroline Wren and Cindy Chafian and some of the event organizers,” Jones said.

Jones was first subpoenaed by the panel in November.

In its letter to Jones, the committee cites press reports and his own statements to claim that Jones worked with Chafian and Wren in “facilitating a donor, now known to be Julie Fancelli, to provide what (he) characterized as ‘eighty percent’ of the funding” for the rally held on the Ellipse on January 6.

The committee stated that Jones was denied a speaking spot at the January 6 rally but that his previous comments indicate he was designated to “lead a march to the Capitol, where President Trump would meet the group.”

The committee acknowledged specifically that once at the Capitol, Jones told people “not to be violent” and to gather and wait for Trump to speak. Even though Trump never came to the Capitol, the committee said the location where Jones told people to wait “coincided” with the same place that “Stop the Steal” rally organizer Ali Alexander obtained a permit for that day.

On his show, Jones said he tried to discourage people from entering the Capitol, but described containing the crowd as “mission impossible.”

“We learned there were a bunch of people inside the Capitol,” Jones said. “And that was so stupid and so dumb. I didn’t support it that day and I don’t support it now.”

“We got the hell out of there once we couldn’t stop it,” Jones later added, calling January 6 a “horrible historic fiasco” and saying that he wished it “never happened.”

Jones said that the committee asked him whether he used the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers as security.

“I had 12 to 14 security people,” Jones said, elaborating that he hired a “well known private security company” based out of Texas that provided him with personnel comprised of “DC and Maryland police.”

“I go and try to get professional people,” Jones added, joking that they were probably Democrats.

Jones did say that everywhere he went, people “of every different type” followed him around.

Jones, referring to the indictment of the Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes for seditious conspiracy charges, said that if the Oath Keepers were attempting to foment a violent rebellion, it’s not something he knew about or desired.

Jones said that the only talk he heard about possible violence was through news reports and that he was not privy to any insider information. He described it as “background noise” that you “always hear about politics in America.”

“Let’s get something clear for the committee and my audience and everybody else: I don’t want a civil war in this country and that’s a terrible idea,” Jones explained. “And I don’t want lawlessness by anybody. And I don’t want anybody attacking anybody, OK?”

Jones acknowledged that he uses rhetoric about fighting, but said that only applied to the information wars.

“InfoWar means we fight with information,” Jones said, adding that it was a “non-violent war.”

