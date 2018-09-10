BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez traded in his pinstripes for an apron at Wahlburgers near Fenway Park Sunday.

Mark Wahlberg bet Rodriguez last month that the Boston Red Sox would sweep the Yankees, which they did.

A-Rod held up his end of the bet and showed up for a shift at the restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which is owned by Wahlberg brothers Mark, Paul and Donnie.

He was seen flipping burgers, serving tables, making drinks and mopping the bathroom floors.

“The people in New England were incredibly hospitable,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. “I’m sure they were in a great mood with both the Red Sox at home today and the Patriots opening their season here, too. I was grateful for the way I was treated, and hey, I even got a free lunch in the deal.

Rodriguez says he wants to double down on the bet to get Mark Wahlberg to work at one of his businesses in the Bronx.

