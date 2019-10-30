FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. The “Jeopardy!” host says his response to advanced pancreatic cancer treatment is “kind of mind-boggling” and his doctors say the 78-year-old is in “near remission.” Trebek tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him “they hadn’t seen this kind of positive results in their memory.” Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50%. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) — Alex Trebek is working hard to raise awareness about the pancreatic cancer he is battling.

The “Jeopardy!” host, who announced his stage 4 diagnosis in March, has teamed with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition for a new public service announcement.

Trebek speaks in the video about the need for more attention and awareness about the disease and its symptoms.

He shares that in most countries, pancreatic cancer is “the only major cancer with a five year survival rate in the single digits.”

“I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced before my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer,” he says in the video. “Other common symptoms can include mid back pain, unexplained weight loss, new onset diabetes and the yellowing of the skin or eyes.”

Pancreatic cancer is often a deadly disease because it frequently doesn’t get diagnosed until late stages.

Trebek encourages people in the video to wear purple in November and help spread the word about pancreatic cancer and its symptoms on social media.

World Pancreatic Cancer Day is Nov. 21, 2019.

