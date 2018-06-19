(CNN) – Does traveling without your Amazon Alexa device give you separation anxiety? No need to worry — relief has arrived.

Thanks to a new partnership announced by Amazon on Tuesday, Alexa is now checking into certain rooms at Marriott Hotels.

The deal puts Amazon Echo Smart Speakers into select rooms at various Marriott locations.

A promotional video released by Amazon shows how guests will be able to do things like order room service and control lighting. Guests will also be able to perform normal Alexa functions like playing music and setting alarms.

Even those who don’t have Amazon accounts will be able to use the speakers.

If the idea of having a virtual assistant in your room is unsettling, you can simply unplug the device.

