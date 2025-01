BOSTON (WHDH) - Animals at Franklin Park Zoo have been taking in the snow.

Alexander Camelton, a camel who lives at the zoo, was seen scoping out the snow before posing for an extreme close-up for its keeper.

More snow is on the way this week for Camelton to look forward to.

