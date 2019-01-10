TORONTO (WHDH) — A recent discovery about pulses in the universe by a team of Canadian scientists has led to more alien life speculations.

Researchers apart of the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) announced this week that they recorded the second-ever series of fast radio bursts (FRB) from space.

The pulses are more powerful than the sun and traveled more than 1.5 billion light years.

“Until now, there was only one known repeating FRB. Knowing that there is another suggests that there could be more out there,” added Ingrid Stairs, a member of the CHIME team and an astrophysicist at the University of British Columbia. “With more repeaters and more sources available to study, we may be able to understand these cosmic puzzles.”

The discovery is the result of a new high-powered telescope that is able to map a three degree-wide section of the sky every night, compared to a traditional telescope that can only focus on one spot.

Scientists say they do not know what causes the pulses or where they come from, but it is fueling speculation that humans are not alone.

Several people took to the comments section of a Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics YouTube post about the findings to exclaim that they believe the FRB came from aliens.

“I’m not saying it’s aliens, but it’s aliens,” one person wrote.

“Alien automatic beacons, pulsating to navigate alien space ships, to locate their position,” another person wrote.

Since September, the telescope has recorded 20 percent more bursts than other telescopes in the last 12 years.

