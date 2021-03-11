All 40,000 first-dose vaccine appointments at mass sites booked for next week

CVS Health Vaccine Efforts at The Reservoir long term care facility on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (Scott Eisen/CVS Health via AP Images)

BOSTON (WHDH) - All of the 40,000 available first-dose vaccination appointments at mass vaccination sites in Massachusetts next week have been booked, the state announced on Thursday.

Noting “high demanded and a very limited vaccine supply from the federal government,” the state announced the full booking in a tweet.

Due to high demand and a very limited vaccine supply from the federal government, all 40,000 first-dose appointments at mass vaccination locations for next week have been booked. — Mass.gov (@MassGov) March 11, 2021

