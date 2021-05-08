All aboard: Swan boats return to Boston Public Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - After spending last year in storage, the Swan Boats have returned to the Boston Public Garden.

The boating area was shut last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but opened up for this season on Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required, but visitors said they were just happy to have a Boston institution back.

“It’s my first time in Boston, so it’s been really nice to see something that the locals love, and I’m glad we’re here,” said Kira Klaas, who was visiting from California.

“It’s very exciting. everyone that’s from here has told us that we have to go and do it, so today is the first day so we wanted to hurry up and get out here and see what it’s all about,” said Brenda Bradshaw, who was visiting from Maryland.

