‘All about the boys’: Hingham community rallies around 2 teens who lost parents, grandmother

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Higham community is rallying together behind two young men who have lived through unimaginable tragedy.

Max, 14, and Liam, 16, Lennon lost both their parents and their grandmother over the last few years and now their football coach, Jeff Riley, is stepping up to help them.

“Mason and Liam’s mother passed away about 4 years ago, which was tragic. Kevin, the father, and the boys moved in with their grandparents in Hingham where Kevin grew up,” Riley explained. “A lot of the kids I’ve coached, they haven’t walked this road these kids have walked. I respect the boys, they’re pretty tough.”

The boys went through more heartbreak last year when their grandmother passed away.

Then, about two weeks ago, their father Kevin suddenly died, leaving the boys alone with their grandfather.

“They’re very sensitive kids, they’ve had a tough go of it,” Riley said.

Wanting to help in any way he could, Coach Riley set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the boys.

“Myself and the other coaches got together and said, ‘What can we do to help boys out? Because they’ve been put in a pretty tough spot. So, that led to the idea of this GoFundMe campaign,” he said. “We’ve received donations as small as $5 and as high as several thousand. From small children to all over the board. Kids giving their allowance money. It really is great to see.”

Riley said they have also created a trust fund for the boys to help them as they grow up.

“That was really important to everyone, that we had a structure in place that allowed this to be a positive impact on their life down the road,” he explained. “It’s all about the boys, so we hope to continue to support them as best we can.”

The GoFundMe has brought in more than $100,000 in just 24 hours and is now about $20,000 short of the goal.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)