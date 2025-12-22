BOSTON (WHDH) - According to Amtrak Northeast on X, all service in and out of Boston is temporarily stopped due to downed overhead wires blocking the tracks.

The estimated time for the problem to be fixed is roughly 90-120 minutes.

Also, according to the MBTA Commuter Rail X page, the Stoughton line train 946 will bypass Hyde Park, Ruggles, and Back Bay due to downed catenary wires.

Passengers who need service to those stations can utilize the Orange Line.

