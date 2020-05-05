All Boston Public Schools students to advance to next grade as new policies take effect

BOSTON (WHDH) - No Boston Public Schools students will be held back in their grade as part of new policies that went into effect Monday.

The school district updated its learning plan to give more guidance for students and teachers about attendance, assignments, grading, and scheduling, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced at a press conference Monday.

He added that all students will advance to the next grade and have opportunities for summer learning and additional support in the fall.

Parents who feel their child would benefit from repeating their grade can request a meeting with their teacher to talk about their options.

Schools in Boston closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

