All Boston Public Schools students to learn remotely Thursday due to snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) - All Boston Public Schools students will report to class online Thursday as the city braces for up to a foot of snow.

The school district announced that all school buildings will be closed Thursday, and that all students will be learning remotely, including those scheduled to report to class in-person.

Students will be released early from online learning.

The majority of Boston Public Schools students are already learning remotely due to the pandemic.

