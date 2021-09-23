BOSTON (WHDH) - All but two counties in New England are now considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest data from the CDC shows that every county in New England, with the exception of Vermont’s Addison County and Maine’s Sagadahoc County, have a high COVID transmission rate with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21.

Addison County and Sagadahoc County have a substantial transmission rate with between 50 and 99.99 new cases reported per 100,000 residents in that same seven-day period.

Counties in several other Northeast states are also all considered high-risk, including New York and New Jersey.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)